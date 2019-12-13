Bail revoked for Derry man after hospital incident

A man who was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital after police were concerned about his suspected drug taking became disorderly there Derry Magistrate's Court has been told.

Ryan Kelly (23) of Glenabbey Road in Derry appeared charged with being disorderly in the hospital and assaulting on police on December 7.

The court heard police were called to an ongoing disturbance and were aware Kelly was on bail.

They were told he had locked himself in a bathroom with a knife held to his own throat.

When police saw him he had lacerations to his neck.

They believed he was under the influence of drugs as there was no smell of alcohol and the officer said he 'could barely stand.'

He was taken to hospital as his condition deteriorated and while there he became aggressive towards police and staff kicking one officer on the ankle.

He was so aggressive he had to be handcuffed and had limb restraints placed on him.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said Kelly maintained he had drink taken but no drugs.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he did not believe 'for one minute' Kelly was under the influence of alcohol.

He revoked his bail and he was remanded in custody to appear again on December 12.