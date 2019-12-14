Man remanded into custody for breach of bail conditions

A man who breached his bail by bringing clothes and Christmas presents to his former partner's home has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Darren Pickett (26) of Abercorn Road in Derry denied breaching his bail on December 4.

A police officer told the court that Pickett who faces three counts of assault, criminal damage and breaching a non molestation order on October 26 had ben released on bail by the High Court on November 5.

The officer said one of his conditions was to have no contact with his former partner.

The court was told that on December 4 the alleged victim was moving into a new address when Pickett arrived outside and tapped on her window and asked her to come outside to speak to him.

She refused and she claimed he then called her 'a tramp' before leaving some items at the front door.

She told police he then returned some 15 minutes later to leave off a car seat.

The woman said she didn't know how Pickett found out her new address as she had only moved on that day.

The police officer said there had been several breaches of bail by Pickett and the woman was deemed high risk.

She added that police were concerned that there could be an attempt to intimidate the witness into not giving evidence.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that such was the police concern they waited five days before arresting Pickett.

The officer said she had been unaware of the breach until today.

Mr Quigley said his client accepted he had gone to the house to leave off clothes and Christmas presents as well as the car seat and then he claimed he had left without any interaction with the woman.

The solicitor said there had been no incidents in the month Pickett had been on bail.

Deputy District Judge Ann Marshall found that a breach of bail had occurred and said she had no confidence Pickett would abide by any conditions.

She revoked his bail and remanded him in custody to appear again on January 2.