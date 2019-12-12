Contact
Polls open for historic UK General Election
Polls open early this morning for the first December UK General Election since the 1920s.
Locally, the battle for the Foyle Westminster seat has been billed as a showdown between both shades of nationalism.
Outgoing Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion is battling to defend a majority of just 169 votes against SDLP leader Colum Eastwood. For that reason the contest is expected to be one of the most hotly contested across the 18 Westminster seats in Northern Ireland.
There are however five other candidates in the running – Dr Anne McCloskey (Aontu), Shaun Harkin (PBP), Rachel Ferguson (Alliance), Gary Middleton (DUP) and Darren Guy (UUP).
Thirty polling booths will be in operation across Derry today between 7am-10pm and the count will take place overnight at Meadowbank Sports Arena in Magherafelt. Results will emerge throughout tomorrow, but with eight other seats being counted at the south Derry venue there is no indication when the Foyle result is expected to be declared.
East Derry Westminster candidate Dermot Nicholl (second from right) with other members of Sinn Fein.
