Council’s Christmas celebrations to climax with Winterland Markets

Contact
The Snow Lion and the Red Queen will appear at Derry's Winter Wonderland this weekend.
Guildhall Square will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland this weekend when Derry City and Strabane District Council’s festive programme climaxes with the return of the popular Christmas Markets.
The Winterland Markets begain today (December 12) and run to Sunday December 15 and will feature the best of artisan traders, offering a family friendly shopping experience with a wide selection of festive foods and handcrafted products.
A family friendly bar will serve draught craft beer and mulled wine spirits distilled using only locally sourced products while there will also be live music.
Family entertainment over the weekend also includes Santa’s Christmas Workshop in the Alley Theatre and a street performance by Fool’s Paradise in Guildhall Square featuring the Snow Lion and the Red Queen where there will also be a petting farm and an opportunity to grab a photo with Santa.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, said excitement is building for one of the busiest weekends of the year in the city centre.
“The Guildhall Square and surrounding streets will be a hive of activity this weekend with the return of two of our most popular Christmas initiatives the Winterland Markets and street performances by Fool’s Paradise,” she said.
“The Markets offer a brilliant festive experience to anyone visiting the city this weekend with entertainment for all the family and stallholders offering unique gift ideas and the best of local produce.
“Santa’s Christmas Workshop was an outstanding success in the Guildhall at the weekend and I look forward to bringing it to the Alley Theatre this weekend where there will be story-telling and Christmas craft for all the family to get involved in.”
The Winterland Markets are open from midday and close at 11pm (traders at 10pm) each evening while the Snow Lion and White Queen performances will take place at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm on Saturday December 14th and Sunday December 15th.
The full list of traders at the Winterland Market Noeleen's Gallery, Doherty's Meats, The Brownie Barn, Silver Bean, Café Bon Bon, Crepes and Coffee, So27 Skincare and Koto Candles, River Pearl Jewellery, Tully Farm, Sass and Halo, Foyle Bubble Waffles, The One World Shop, Sweet Events NI, Holy Lands Crafts, Lo and Slo and Hairstand.
Full details of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Christmas programme is available at www.derrystrabane.com/ christmas.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mayor of Derry and Strabane Michaela Boyle has launched her message on domestic abuse at Christmas. Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
Claudy man George Haslett with Derry City and Strabane District Council GP Referral Scheme Coaches Rosie O’Brien
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.