Four face trial for range of theft and dishonesty charges

Four men have been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of theft and dishonesty charges.

Kevin Nolan (46) of Balliniska Heights, Richard Green (43) of Campion Court, Brian McCool of Cranog Park all in Derry, and Noel Stewart (45) of Laurel Walk in Lisburn. All four appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Nolan faced six charges relating to going equipped for theft and handling stolen goods in June 2014.

Green faced a total of 16 charges again relating to going equipped for theft and attempted theft on the same dates.

McCool faced a total of four charges relating to similar counts and Stewart also faced four counts. It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

None of the accused said they wanted to call any witnesses or make any statement at this time.

They were returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on January 21. All were released on bail except for Stewart who was remanded in custody.