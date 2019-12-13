Four face trial for range of theft and dishonesty charges

Contact
Derry Courthouse
Four men have been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of theft and dishonesty charges.
Kevin Nolan (46) of Balliniska Heights, Richard Green (43) of Campion Court, Brian McCool of Cranog Park all in Derry, and Noel Stewart (45) of Laurel Walk in Lisburn. All four appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court yesterday.
Nolan faced six charges relating to going equipped for theft and handling stolen goods in June 2014.
Green faced a total of 16 charges again relating to going equipped for theft and attempted theft on the same dates.
McCool faced a total of four charges relating to similar counts and Stewart also faced four counts. It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
None of the accused said they wanted to call any witnesses or make any statement at this time.
They were returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on January 21. All were released on bail except for Stewart who was remanded in custody.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Richard Moore, who was blinded by a rubber bullet in Derry during the Troubles and founder of the charity Children in Crossfire received a standing ovation for his inspiring talk.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.