Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Four face trial for range of theft and dishonesty charges

Four men have been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of theft and dishonesty charges.

Derry Courthouse

Derry Courthouse

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Four men have been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of theft and dishonesty charges.
Kevin Nolan (46) of Balliniska Heights, Richard Green (43) of Campion Court, Brian McCool of Cranog Park all in Derry, and Noel Stewart (45) of Laurel Walk in Lisburn. All four appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court yesterday.
Nolan faced six charges relating to going equipped for theft and handling stolen goods in June 2014.
Green faced a total of 16 charges again relating to going equipped for theft and attempted theft on the same dates.
McCool faced a total of four charges relating to similar counts and Stewart also faced four counts. It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
None of the accused said they wanted to call any witnesses or make any statement at this time.
They were returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on January 21. All were released on bail except for Stewart who was remanded in custody.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie