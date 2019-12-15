Mayor welcomes growing education links with China

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Michaela Boyle, welcomed a special delegation from Dalian Vocational and Training College in China to the city this week, to explore further the shared links in education and skills between the North West and the Dalian region.

The delegation was led by Mr Jia Tiegang from Dalian Vocational and Technical College, who was accompanied by lecturers from the School of Mechanical Engineering and School of Electrical Engineering at the college.

The institution has strong links with the North West Regional College which signed an MOU with the college on a previous delegation visit to China.

During the meeting the Mayor stressed the essential role education and training plays in the NW region's strategic growth plans, and the importance of building relations with leading international business and education institutions.

Speaking after the visit, Mayor Boyle said: “I am delighted to see the ongoing work between our local educational facilities as they share best practice and learning with our international counterparts. Education and skills are the linchpin of our economy and this positive exchange will help strengthen further our links in business and education.”

North West Regional College and Dalian Vocational and Training College plan to facilitate staff and student exchanges, as well as develop and share best practice in curriculum especially around Work Based Learning, Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement.

The delegation also had the opportunity to see for themselves best practice in pedagogy and excellence in teaching and learning at NWRC during their time in the city.