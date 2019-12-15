Mayor welcomes growing education links with China

Contact
Mayor Michaela Boyle who welcomed a special delegation from Dalian Vocational and Training College in China to Derry this week.
The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Michaela Boyle, welcomed a special delegation from Dalian Vocational and Training College in China to the city this week, to explore further the shared links in education and skills between the North West and the Dalian region.
The delegation was led by Mr Jia Tiegang from Dalian Vocational and Technical College, who was accompanied by lecturers from the School of Mechanical Engineering and School of Electrical Engineering at the college.
The institution has strong links with the North West Regional College which signed an MOU with the college on a previous delegation visit to China.
During the meeting the Mayor stressed the essential role education and training plays in the NW region's strategic growth plans, and the importance of building relations with leading international business and education institutions.
Speaking after the visit, Mayor Boyle said: “I am delighted to see the ongoing work between our local educational facilities as they share best practice and learning with our international counterparts. Education and skills are the linchpin of our economy and this positive exchange will help strengthen further our links in business and education.”
North West Regional College and Dalian Vocational and Training College plan to facilitate staff and student exchanges, as well as develop and share best practice in curriculum especially around Work Based Learning, Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement.
The delegation also had the opportunity to see for themselves best practice in pedagogy and excellence in teaching and learning at NWRC during their time in the city.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mayor Michaela Boyle who welcomed a special delegation from Dalian Vocational and Training College in China to Derry this week.
Gaelcholáiste Dhoire staff and pupils presenting a cheque for over £947 to the Brain Injury Matters charity. The cash was raised after staff took part in Movember.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.