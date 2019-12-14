Defendant labelled 'more of a nuisance' than a 'major threat'

Contact
Derry Courthouse
After police were called to reports of a man urinating they were given the name of a man Derry Magistrate's Court heard yesterday.
Sean McCauley (28) of Rockmills in Derry admitted a charge of indecent behaviour, two counts of assault on police and resisting police on September 9.
The court heard that police were called and witnesses told them it was McCauley who was said to be heavily intoxicated.
They went to the defendant's flat and he became aggressive shouting at police to get out.
He lunged at an officer and struggled with police when they tried to remove him from the flat.Defence solicitor Maoliosa Barr said he had viewed CCTV of the incident and had never seen a man so drunk.
He said McCauley was more a danger to himself and was more of a nuisance to police than 'a major threat.'McCauley was fined £400.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Lillian Seenoi-Barr, Director, North West Migrants Forum pictured with Councillor Martin Reilly, Derry City and Strabane District Council and Councillor Nicholas Crossan, chairman,Donegal County Counc
Gary Gamble who will feature at the Christmas Country Cracker Show at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre
Participants on the Princes Trust Training Team with Conor Hassan, NWRC Careers, Sean Curran, Team Leader with the Prince’s Trust at NWRC, and Jacqueline Williamson, Chief Executive of Kinship Care NI
James McMenamin pictured with primary 7 pupils from St. Oliver Plunkett's P.S. who made a kind donation
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.