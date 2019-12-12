Follow The Star - Derry's Best Kept Secret Attraction

Each year the Celtic Prayer Garden at the IOSAS Centre, Derryvane, Muff is transformed to provide a truly memorable Christmas experience for all the family, and we are delighted to state that it is now fully booked again this year.

The experience is unique and has been called 'Derry's Best Kept Secret' as it has welcomed thousands of people over the past few years,and many who return with their families year after year.

The centre hosts the trail around our Prayer Garden which has reconstructed Celtic towers, monastic cells and a thatched church with a pellet burning stove inside.

Each of these buildings in the garden has its own Christmas theme and, in the tradition of the great Irish storytellers, characters telling the Christian stories behind some of our favourite Christmas traditions. These include the story of St Nicholas, the Candy Cane, and of course the greatest story ever told, the birth of Jesus.

The tranquil setting is an oasis for families looking to escape the ramped up commercialism, hustle and bustle which can dominate this time of year. Take some time together to enjoy an experience which will have the children discussing the real Christmas story long after this event.

Families enjoy a guided trail under starlight and a very special dramatic piece created especially for this event and performed by young people. Children can take part in craft activities including cookie decorating while the parents can take a few moments to enjoy a hot drink and festive homemade treats in the IOSAS Centre Café whilst listening to live music.

Our aim is to capture the excitement of the season and combine it with the true spirit of the Christmas message.

The Celtic Garden Christmas Trail at the IOSAS Centre – the traditions of Christmas past for a wonderful family Christmas present.

The centre can be contacted on (00353) (0)74 93 84866.