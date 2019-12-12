Contact

NWRC to host free Business Breakfast at Strand Road

The Business Support Centre (BSC) will host a free Business Breakfast at their Strand Road Campus on December 17

NWRC to host free Business Breakfast at Strand Road

The Business Support Centre (BSC) at North West Regional College (NWRC) will host a free Business Breakfast at their Strand Road Campus

The Business Support Centre (BSC) at North West Regional College (NWRC) will host a free Business Breakfast at their Strand Road Campus on December 17, offering local business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to find out more about the various funding opportunities available from NWRC BSC and Department for Economy.
The event, which is being run in partnership with the Londonderry Chamber and Derry City and Strabane District Council, will comprise breakfast and networking, followed by the presentation of funding opportunities from BSC as well as case studies from clients and local businesses who have received support.
Fergal Tuffy, Technology Innovation Manager at NWRC BSC said: “Whether you are an entrepreneur, or running a company with up to 250 employees, we have a range of FREE support programmes, that can help your business grow. With Invest NI Innovation Vouchers worth £5k, up to 60 hours of funded support through the Department for the Economy’s (DfE) InnovateUs programme, and DfE’s Skills Focus upskilling programme for employees with 75% funding, this event will help you to decide how we can help you best.
“We will also be offering free skills needs analysis for attendees where we can discuss your specific needs and we’ll help identify solutions to meet your needs.”
The speakers at the event will include Emily McCorkell of Lo & Slo who has received InnovateUs and Innovation Voucher support from the Foodovation Centre.
The event will begin at 8.30 a.m. at the college’s Flying Clipper restaurant.

