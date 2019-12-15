Two Derry groups received funding boost from International Fund for Ireland

Contact
International Fund for Ireland Chairman, Paddy Harte is pictured with participants from the Lettershandoney and District Development Group who have received £97,691 in the latest funding allocation.
Two city based groups have received a welcome funding boost from the International Fund for Ireland.
Lettershandoney and District Development Group and St Columb’s Park House have received a combined total of almost £180,000 to continue their valuable work.
The International Fund for Ireland has pledged a total of £2,337,765 across the island to provide further intervention and support for marginalised communities.
The latest funding allocation will support 23 projects in their peace and reconciliation work across Northern Ireland and the Southern border counties.
Lettershandoney and District Development Group will use £97,691 to continue to deliver ‘Tús Nua’, providing young people aged 16-25 with employability support, good relations, personal development and skills development.
While St Columb’s Park House has been awarded £81,714 for the ‘IgnYte’ project, which aims to deliver an integrated training programme using sport, global citizenship, good relations and practical skills training to support marginalised young people achieve, flourish and reconnect with their community.
A significant proportion of funding will focus on the Fund’s Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP). Launched in 2015, the programme works with 16-25 year olds who have faced a range of complex issues including; poor mental health, substance abuse, homelessness, difficult family backgrounds and been in or close to the criminal justice system.
Commenting on the latest funding package, IFI Chairman, Paddy Harte says: “The IFI’s work is more relevant than ever. The continued lack of political leadership alongside an increase in hard line opinions on Brexit and dissident activity means that many communities feel more isolated and entrenched with little support on the ground to deliver positive outcomes.
“The IFI is delivering interventions and prepared to go where other agencies cannot to offer better pathways for engagement and growth.
“Our PYDP programme in particular is like no other youth initiative. It is tailored to the individual, develops much needed life skills, instils confidence and prepares young people for positive life choices and employment.”
The IFI’s Personal Youth Development Programme has engaged with over 1,800 young people with 3,278 accreditations received, 528 progressing into education and training with 390 securing employment.
