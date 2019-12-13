Contact

Derry Diocesan Youth Pilgrimage to Medjugorje

Young people from the Diocese of Derry invited to join a pilgrimage to Medjugorje in August 2020

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Young people from the Diocese of Derry, aged 16-18, are invited to join a pilgrimage to Medjugorje for seven nights from July 28, 2020 - August 4, 2020.

This will be a unique experience for young people and an opportunity to engage with their peers from around the world in a faith context.

Up to 50,000 young people attend the Medjugorje Youth Festival each year.

The cost is £599 and there will be a budget plan to help with payment. Names and deposits of £100 are due by December 20, 2019.

For more information or to book a place, please contact    or telephone (028) 7126 4087. 

