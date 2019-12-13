Contact
Derry Diocesan Youth Pilgrimage to Medjugorje
Young people from the Diocese of Derry, aged 16-18, are invited to join a pilgrimage to Medjugorje for seven nights from July 28, 2020 - August 4, 2020.
This will be a unique experience for young people and an opportunity to engage with their peers from around the world in a faith context.
Up to 50,000 young people attend the Medjugorje Youth Festival each year.
The cost is £599 and there will be a budget plan to help with payment. Names and deposits of £100 are due by December 20, 2019.
For more information or to book a place, please contact or telephone (028) 7126 4087.
