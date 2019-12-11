Derry's Mayor launches Primary School Road Safety Quiz

Derry's Mayor is encouraging local primary schools to put themselves forward for a road safety quiz.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Michaela Boyle, this week joined Dermot Harrigan, Manager of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership and Davy Jackson from Road Safe NI, for the launch of the Derry City and Strabane heat of the Primary School Road Safety Quiz 2020.

The event attracts entries from hundreds of local schools and helps to reinforce the road safety message amongst school children Davy Jackson explained. The heat takes place on Wednesday 15th January 2020 (10am to 11.30am) - at the Guildhall.

"We organise this annual quiz for P7 pupils and last year over 220 schools took part in the 11 regional heats. We would encourage all primary schools in the Derry and Strabane Council area to take part in this educational and fun quiz.

“We are grateful to overall sponsor CRASH Services, as well as the support from the Mayor and the local PCSP. The top two teams from each heat will qualify for the Northern Ireland finals in March.”