Derry's Salvation Army issue urgent appeal for 500 Christmas gifts

Contact
The Salvation Army has issued an urgent appeal.
A Derry charity has asked for urgent help with its annual toy appeal for families experiencing financial difficulties.
A spokesperson for the city's Salvation Army said: "We have a very large number of requests for toys this year to give to families in need.
"We currently have 571 children who are waiting to receive a present as part of our Family Appeal and we simply do not have enough gifts at the moment to meet this level of demand (and we would expect more requests to come in over the next few days).
"If you are able to donate to us a new toy, or a gift voucher, suitable for children up to the age of 16, then we would be very grateful.
"Donations of money can also be given which we will then use to go and buy the presents that we need."
If you can help please contact 'Londonderry Salvation Army' on Facebook.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
East Derry Westminster candidate Dermot Nicholl (second from right) with other members of Sinn Fein.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.