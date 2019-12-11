Derry's Salvation Army issue urgent appeal for 500 Christmas gifts

A Derry charity has asked for urgent help with its annual toy appeal for families experiencing financial difficulties.

A spokesperson for the city's Salvation Army said: "We have a very large number of requests for toys this year to give to families in need.

"We currently have 571 children who are waiting to receive a present as part of our Family Appeal and we simply do not have enough gifts at the moment to meet this level of demand (and we would expect more requests to come in over the next few days).

"If you are able to donate to us a new toy, or a gift voucher, suitable for children up to the age of 16, then we would be very grateful.

"Donations of money can also be given which we will then use to go and buy the presents that we need."

If you can help please contact 'Londonderry Salvation Army' on Facebook.