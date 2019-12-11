Maghera man accused of attempted sexual communication with child

A Maghera man has appeared in court on a charge of attempted sexual communication with a child.

Shane Currie (43) from King William III Crescent is accused of committing the offence on November 10, when he allegedly attempted to intentionally communicate with a child to obtain sexual gratification, and to encourage sexual communication.

A police officer familiar with the facts of the case told Magherafelt Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Currie on continuing bail to return to court later this month.