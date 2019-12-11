Man loses licence after helping friend out whilst over the limit

Contact
A Limavady man who 'foolishly' decided to go and assist a friend who had broken down after taking drink has lost his licence at Derry Magistrate's Court.
Patrick Mullan (29) of Moyne Walk in Limavady admitted a series of charges that occurred on November 11.
The court heard that police were travelling on the Clooney dual carriageway and saw a car with its hazard lights on in a lay by with Milan standing beside it.
Police stopped and spoke to Mullan who told them he had crashed the car and damaged the front.
Police noticed the smell of intoxicating liquor and an evidential breath test revealed a reading more than twice the legal limit.
Mullan admitted having no driving licence or insurance and said the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend who had not given him permission to drive it.
Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said his client had received a call from a friend who had broken down and even though he had taken a large amount of alcohol decided to go help him.
He said 'thankfully' no one else had been injured in the incident.
District Judge Ted Magill said it was 'a shame' that a man with a clear record should find himself in court and added it was 'an incredibly stupid thing to do.'
Mullan was disqualified for 12 months and fined £350.
