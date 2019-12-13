Judge suggests defendant should send solicitor a Christmas card

A judge told a woman her solicitor Fergus McIntosh should perhaps be on her Christmas Card list this year.

District Judge Peter King was speaking at Coleraine Magistrates Court on December 2 to Natasha Murray who had charges withdrawn for a caution after Mr McIntosh had previously asked if prosecutors could deal with the case by 'diversionary means'.

She had been charged with being disorderly in the Diamond area of Portstewart; resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty and possessing the Class A drug Ecstasy on May 26 this year.

When the charges were withdrawn against the defendant - aged 18 and with an address listed as Coleraine Road in Portstewart - Judge King told her: "I think you owe Mr McIntosh a Christmas Card this year".