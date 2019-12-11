Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Draperstown man entered shop with genitals exposed

Forty-nine-year old man has been found guilty of multiple counts of exposure

Draperstown man entered shop with genitals exposed

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A forty-nine-year old man has been found guilty of multiple counts of exposure following a lengthy contest at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
Eamon McIvor from River Road, Draperstown denied intentionally exposing his genitals intending to cause alarm or distress, on eight separate occasions between March 1 and April 24 2017.
Most of the charges occurred on a weekly basis however two instances were just days apart.
The two female victims in the case gave evidence saying they worked in a small shop and on the first occasion McIvor entered with his genitals exposed, they believed this was accidental. Butthe incidents were repeated in a number of further occasions and the victims decided they
had to report the matter. The defence insisted his client was unaware his genitals were exposed. District Judge Oonagh Mullan however ruled against this and decided the offences were committed in full knowledge.
After convicting on all counts she ordered pre-sentence reports. McIvor is to return for sentencing later this month.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie