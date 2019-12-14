Five top performers from the world of Country music are coming together for a Christmas Country Cracker Show at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre on Friday, December 20.

Featuring the hilarious Gary Gamble with his surreal impressions of Daniel O’Donnell, rising star Owen Mac, truckers’ favourite Boxcar Brian and local singer Joe Moore, the night will include hit song performances with a festive feel in the company of the superb Country Harmony.

If you are a Country music fan then this is the show for you! And there may be a few Christmas special guests making an appearance as well.

The show opens at 8pm and will finish at 10.30pm Tickets cost £20 and are available now from www.roevalleyarts.com or call 028 7776 0650.