Curl up this winter with Seamus Heaney HomePlace’s new programme

Seamus Heaney HomePlace has announced the Winter/Spring Events Programme with highlight appearances from Phil Coutler, Michael Palin, Mary Robinson, Anna Burns and so many more.

Kicking off in January, this packed programme opens with the return of Anne Tracey and friends as they bring us Music, Songs and Poetry for the Soul.

Anne will be accompanied by gifted musicians, story tellers plus local poet Maura Johnston who will be reading from her most recent collection, The Whetstone.

February sees music and discussion from Derry man, Phil Coulter and travel writer and broadcaster Michael Palin will be welcomed to HomePlace to discuss his distinguished career with Director of Seamus Heaney Centre for Poetry, Glenn Paterson.

Coming into March, former Irish President Mary Robinson will discussing her humanitarian work, her most recent book Climate Justice and her career as the first female Irish present – a fascinating event not to be missed.

Springing into April, renowned writers including Simon Armitage, Fiona Benson, Stephen Sexton, Anne Burns and more will take to The Helicon stage for readings and inspirational discussions.

The programme will go on sale on the 3 rd December, 10.30am at www.seamusheaneyhome .ticketsolve.com/shows or via the box office 02879387444.