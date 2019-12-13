Curl up this winter with Seamus Heaney HomePlace’s new programme

Contact
Seamus Heaney HomePlace’s Winter/Spring Events Programme announced
Seamus Heaney HomePlace has announced the Winter/Spring Events Programme with highlight appearances from Phil Coutler, Michael Palin, Mary Robinson, Anna Burns and so many more.
Kicking off in January, this packed programme opens with the return of Anne Tracey and friends as they bring us Music, Songs and Poetry for the Soul.
Anne will be accompanied by gifted musicians, story tellers plus local poet Maura Johnston who will be reading from her most recent collection, The Whetstone.
February sees music and discussion from Derry man, Phil Coulter and travel writer and broadcaster Michael Palin will be welcomed to HomePlace to discuss his distinguished career with Director of Seamus Heaney Centre for Poetry, Glenn Paterson.
Coming into March, former Irish President Mary Robinson will discussing her humanitarian work, her most recent book Climate Justice and her career as the first female Irish present – a fascinating event not to be missed.
Springing into April, renowned writers including Simon Armitage, Fiona Benson, Stephen Sexton, Anne Burns and more will take to The Helicon stage for readings and inspirational discussions.
The programme will go on sale on the 3 rd December, 10.30am at www.seamusheaneyhome .ticketsolve.com/shows or via the box office 02879387444.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Richard Moore, who was blinded by a rubber bullet in Derry during the Troubles and founder of the charity Children in Crossfire received a standing ovation for his inspiring talk.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.