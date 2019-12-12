Cancer Focus launches 12 days of Christmas appeal

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland have launched a 12 Days of Christmas Giving appeal to raise essential funds for the charity’s important work.

The charity is celebrating its 50th anniversary of supporting cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland.

Cancer Focus NI’s work includes a raft of lifeline care services for cancer patients and their families including art therapy, counselling, family support, a driving service and bra-fitting for women who’ve had breast surgery. All the money raised stays in Northern Ireland to help local people.

The charity also funds pioneering research at Queen’s University Belfast, visits schools, workplaces and communities to help people lower their risk of cancer and campaigns for better health policy and legislation.

Fifteen year old Alex Corr, from Ballyclare, was diagnosed five years ago with a brain tumour. He had a ten hour operation to remove the tumour but his eyesight and balance were affected and he had to learn to walk again.

Alex, who used the charity’s art therapy service, got two further diagnoses of tumours in his abdomen but after treatment has been cancer free for the last 18 months.

He said: “The art therapy sessions were unbelievable. It was the highlight of my week. I looked forward to it every day – it was just great.

“It took my mind off everything to do with treatment, especially when I was pretty sick going through chemotherapy. I was in the zone working on my projects.

“It is the best way to take your mind off everything, to chill, stay calm, relax, to have a good time and not have to worry about what is going to happen or if you will be able to walk again. Art therapy is so valuable to people like me.”

Ollie Govett, Direct Marketing Manager, Cancer Focus NI, said: “This December, you can choose your own reason to support your local cancer charity.

Each day for 12 days, from December 9 to December 20, we’ll remind you about our many services, our pioneering research and how we help local people affected by cancer throughout the year.

“You can see examples of what we do on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Simply choose the cause that’s closest to your heart and make a donation online to show your support this Christmas.”

You can also donate by visiting www.cancerfocusni.org/event/12-days or calling 028 9068 0745.

If you have any concerns about cancer call the Cancer Focus NI free information and support Nurse Line and speak to a specialist cancer nurse on 0800 783 3339.