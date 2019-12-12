Volunteers needed to support hearing aid users

Action on Hearing Loss urgently requires more volunteers to support its Hearing Aid User Support Service in Cookstown and Maghera.

The charity runs support sessions for NHS hearing aid users in both areas each month, providing new batteries, retubing and cleaning of earmoulds and information about living with hearing aids.

Sessions are run in association with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust. Sue Gilchrist, Hearing Aid Liaison Officer for the Northern Trust at Action on Hearing Loss, said:

“This is an invaluable service for NHS hearing aid users.

"We urgently need more volunteers to provide hearing aid maintenance in Cookstown and Maghera as well as meet and greet.

"If you can help please contact volunteeringni@ hearingloss.org.uk or call 028 9023 9619.”