Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Volunteers needed to support hearing aid users

Volunteers urgently required to support Hearing Aid User Support Service

hearing-comp

Volunteers needed to support hearing aid users

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Action on Hearing Loss urgently requires more volunteers to support its Hearing Aid User Support Service in Cookstown and Maghera.
The charity runs support sessions for NHS hearing aid users in both areas each month, providing new batteries, retubing and cleaning of earmoulds and information about living with hearing aids.
Sessions are run in association with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust. Sue Gilchrist, Hearing Aid Liaison Officer for the Northern Trust at Action on Hearing Loss, said:
“This is an invaluable service for NHS hearing aid users.
"We urgently need more volunteers to provide hearing aid maintenance in Cookstown and Maghera as well as meet and greet.
"If you can help please contact volunteeringni@ hearingloss.org.uk or call 028 9023 9619.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie