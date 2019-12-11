Trial on multiple driving charges after cow collision

A thirty-three-year-old man has been returned for trial on multiple driving offences, which relate to an alleged collision with a herd of cows.

Paul Martin O’Hagan whose address is given as Maghaberry Prison is accused of taking an Audi car on June 23, 2018 without the owner’s consent, and driving it dangerously and while disqualified.

It is further alleged in the process of taking the car O’Hagan collided with a herd of cows, causing damage.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in the area of Ballymacombs Road, Portglenone.

A prosecuting lawyer told a committal hearing at Magherafelt Magistrates Court these is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Oonagh Mullan. O’Hagan declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage in proceedings. He was remanded in continuing custody to appear for arraignment at Derry Crown Court on January 16.