Trial on multiple driving charges after cow collision

Contact
Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
A thirty-three-year-old man has been returned for trial on multiple driving offences, which relate to an alleged collision with a herd of cows.
Paul Martin O’Hagan whose address is given as Maghaberry Prison is accused of taking an Audi car on June 23, 2018 without the owner’s consent, and driving it dangerously and while disqualified.
It is further alleged in the process of taking the car O’Hagan collided with a herd of cows, causing damage.
The offences are alleged to have occurred in the area of Ballymacombs Road, Portglenone.
A prosecuting lawyer told a committal hearing at Magherafelt Magistrates Court these is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Oonagh Mullan. O’Hagan declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage in proceedings. He was remanded in continuing custody to appear for arraignment at Derry Crown Court on January 16.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
East Derry Westminster candidate Dermot Nicholl (second from right) with other members of Sinn Fein.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.