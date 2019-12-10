Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Eastwood Endorsed By Derry City FC Legend Felix Healy

Mr Healy said 'it’s better to be inside trying to change'

Colum Eastwood

Mr Eastwood is running for Westminster.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

With two days to go until polling day Colum Eastwood has been endorsed by former Derry City player and manager to be the next MP for Foyle.

Endorsing Colum Eastwood Felix Healey said: "It’s better to be inside trying to change, as opposed to being outside and having no impact at all. 

“I remember a time, i’m old enough to remember when people in this city voted for one man one vote, it’s important to use that vote and see that vote being represented in Westminster…

“I’m calling on people to support Colum Eastwood and vote SDLP.”

Speaking following the endorsement, the Foyle SDLP candidate said: “I’m honoured to have the backing of Derry City legend Felix Healey. Felix is a proud Derry man - and knows the challenges we face here just won’t go away by representatives staying outside of Parliament.

“Derry needs an MP to fight against Brexit, against cuts and to stand up to Boris and the DUP. We can't just wish Derry's problems away - we have to be there to defend our interests.

“That’s why I’m asking people to come out and support me in this election - I’ll go to Westminster, I’ll take my seat and I’ll vote against Brexit, against Boris and against the DUP. This is our chance, let’s give Derry a chance.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie