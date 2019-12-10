Eastwood Endorsed By Derry City FC Legend Felix Healy

Contact
Mr Eastwood is running for Westminster.
With two days to go until polling day Colum Eastwood has been endorsed by former Derry City player and manager to be the next MP for Foyle.
Endorsing Colum Eastwood Felix Healey said: "It’s better to be inside trying to change, as opposed to being outside and having no impact at all.
“I remember a time, i’m old enough to remember when people in this city voted for one man one vote, it’s important to use that vote and see that vote being represented in Westminster…
“I’m calling on people to support Colum Eastwood and vote SDLP.”
Speaking following the endorsement, the Foyle SDLP candidate said: “I’m honoured to have the backing of Derry City legend Felix Healey. Felix is a proud Derry man - and knows the challenges we face here just won’t go away by representatives staying outside of Parliament.
“Derry needs an MP to fight against Brexit, against cuts and to stand up to Boris and the DUP. We can't just wish Derry's problems away - we have to be there to defend our interests.
“That’s why I’m asking people to come out and support me in this election - I’ll go to Westminster, I’ll take my seat and I’ll vote against Brexit, against Boris and against the DUP. This is our chance, let’s give Derry a chance.”
