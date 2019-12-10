Public support in searching for Helena spurring us on, say family

The family of missing Draperstown woman Helena McElhennon say the support of communities in Co Derry and beyond is spurring them on in their search.

The 42-year-old mother of four went missing on November 24.

Her black Mitsubishi Outlander was found at a lay-by on the city end of the Foyle Bridge where she was last seen.

Searches have been ongoing since and her family and members of her local community, supported by groups and businesses in Draperstown and Derry City, have been taking part daily.

Volunteers from the Draperstown area are being transported to and from the searches in a bus supplied by a local company.

The search in Derry is being led by Foyle Search and Rescue with the help of volunteers.

The Boyne Fishermen's Rescue and Recovery Service from Co Louth will be taking part in the searches today (Tuesday) and on Wednesday.

Local businesses are supplying donations and food and hot drinks for the searches along with The Salvation Army in Derry. Derry-based youth group REACH has given over its premises to the search teams.

Helena’s sister Teresa Kidd said there has been overwhelming support for the family including her four children who are aged between one and ten years old.

“People are offering whatever they can,” she said.

“That is what is keeping us going - the fact that the whole community and the wider community in Derry is really supporting us and they are spurring us on.

“None of us are giving up hope until we find her, whatever the outcome. And that is really keeping us going and keeping us busy.”

The searches are continuing today (Tuesday) at 12.30pm under the Foyle Bridge, and then from 6.30pm at Sainsburys.

They will meet tomorrow at 1pm under the Foyle Bridge and at 7pm at Sainsburys.

The searches are planned to continue on Thursday at 2pm under the bridge, from 7.30pm at Sainsbury's and on Friday at 2.30pm under the bridge and then from 8pm at Sainsburys.