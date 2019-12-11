Trial for man accused of £36,000 theft from airport company

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on charges relating to the theft of more than £36,000 from a catering company based at City of Derry Airport.

Stephen Hessin (36) of Melrose Terrace in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Thursday (December 5).

He is charged with fraud of £36,814 from the catering company by abuse of position on dates between July 1 2017 and May 1 2019.

He also faced a charge of the theft of the same amount over the same dates.It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Hessin said he did not wish to call any witnesses or make any statement at this time.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on January 16 and released on bail.