Jail term for burglar who broke into disabled man's flat

A man with ninety-three previous criminal convictions who was picked out at an identification procedure by a disabled man whose flat he'd burgled, has been jailed for twenty months at Derry Crown Court.

John Paul Gormley, 30, from Clooney Terrace in the Waterside area of the city, was one of three people who admitted burgling the victim's flat at Donal Casey Court in the early hours of February 12, 2017.

Gormley's co-defendants, both of them women, have previously been sentenced for their involvement in the incident which was described by Judge Philip Babington as "very unpleasant and nasty".

The burglars gained entry to the flat by smashing the kitchen window while the occupant was sitting in his wheelchair watching television.

Once inside they stole the victim's laptop as well as his bank card.

Minutes after they fled from the flat Gormley and the two women were arrested by the police near a local bar.

Judge Babington said it was not particularly surprising that Gormley has been assessed as a high likelihood re-offender."

He has a record comprising some ninety-three convictions. Of particular relevance are four convictions for burglary, five for criminal damage, two for robbery and one for handling stolen goods.

He has an assortment of other convictions in particular twenty-nine for road traffic matters and twelve convictions in respect of possession of illegal drugs", he said.

"He deserves little credit by the way he has met this case and the delay in him having this matter resolved is his and his alone. He did not turn up for his trial and a warrant had to be issues for his arrest", Judge Babington added.