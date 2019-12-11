Contact

Six month sentence for Derry man who smashed up mother's home with hammer

A man who went on the rampage with a hammer smashing up his mother's home has been given a suspended sentence

Derry man jailed for assault on mother and father

Derry court where the man appeared.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A man who went on the rampage with a hammer smashing up his mother's home has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court.
Robert Gannon (32) of Clooney Terrace in Derry admitted two charges of criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon namely a hammer on June 24.
The court was told police were called by Gannon's mother who said her son was 'going mad' at her house.
When police arrived they saw 'multiple broken windows' at the property.Gannon was still inside the house and when police spoke to him they noticed he had a hammer in his hand.
At one stage during the incident he also had a sharp piece of glass.Gannon's mother was at a window and was described as being 'visibly distressed.'Police attempted to talk Gannon into coming out but then the Tactical Support Group gained entry to the property and Gannon was removed from the house.
When questioned about the offences Gannon made 'no comment'.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client had a record but it 'was not the worst' he had seen.
He said the defendant had addiction issues and added that is often the case 'these morph into mental health issues'.He said following this incident Gannon went to Dublin to live and stayed out of trouble there.
The solicitor said his client was now homeless and unsure if where he will live.
District Judge Stephen Keown said he knew where Gannon would be living if he re-offended in the next two years - prison.
He imposed a six month suspended sentence for a period of two years.

