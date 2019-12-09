Cocaine dealer is jailed for twenty months at city's Crown Court

A cocaine dealer who was caught when drugs related text messages from him were found on the mobile phone of another drug dealer, has been jailed for twenty months at Derry Crown Court.

Twenty-seven years old Patrick Bernard Tracey from Chapel Road in the Waterside area of the city, who had been living at a bail address at Upper Main Street in Strabane, admitted being concerned in supplying the Class A drugs cocaine and MDMA, possessing cocaine with intent to supply the drug, being concerned in supplying cannabis and ketamine and possessing ephylone with intent to the supply the drug.

He admitted committing the offences between September 2017 and August of last year.

Judge Philip Babington said the police operation against Tracey began in September 2017 when Tracey's drug dealing exploits were found on another dealer's mobile phone. The following August the police searched Tracey's Chapel Road home and found two bags of cocaine weighing almost fifteen grams and well as a third bag containing almost two grams of ephylone.

Tracey was arrested and when questioned about the cocaine he gave no comment answers. Various incriminating messages concerning drugs which were found on his phone were put to him and he again gave no comment answers. Facebook messages on another dealer's mobile phone were also put to him and again he gave no comment answers.

Judge Babington said Tracey starting abusing drugs aged eighteen and he started with ecstasy before moving to cocaine. He lived a party lifestyle and supplied drugs to others to support that lifestyle.

"It is of particular concern that he states he never considered the impact of his behaviour on others including his family or the community. This defendant has quite clearly been involved in the supply of various drugs and in particular the supply of cocaine and MDMA for a period of approximately one year.

"It is stated that this activity stopped at the time of his arrest in August 2018. The search of his home revealed other drugs and it is quite clear he was involved in the supply of a variety of different matters. It is of particular concern that he gave little thought to the effects of his activities on others", Judge Babington said.

"As far as credit is concerned, he will be allowed full credit for his plea, however this is a case which does not merit maximum credit due to his attitude in interview which was primarily one of no comment in relation to relevant questions regarding his offending", he added.

As well as jailing Tracey for twenty months, Judge Babington made a destruction order in respect of the drugs and mobile phone and said that £220 found during the search of Tracey's home should be donated to Foyle Search And Rescue.