Series of suspended sentences for Derry woman

Contact
Bishop's Street Courthouse
A woman who had previously been given seven suspended sentences primarily for charges of being disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital has been jailed.
Leona Devlin (38) of Spencer Road in Derry admitted being disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital on December 27 last year.
She also admitted a charge of assaulting a police officer, criminal damage in the hospital and possessing a needle on the same date.Devlin also pleaded guilty to another charge of criminal damage in the hospital on August 25 and disorderly again in the hospital on the same date.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that there had been various attempts to get Devlin to meet with agencies to ensure they could help her.But District Judge Barney McElholm said that he had continually tried to help Devlin but added that it appeared 'to be all one way.'
In relation to the case of Devlin Judge McElholm said that the A&E department at Altnagelvin Hospital was probably twice as busy as it was designed for.He said that the last thing that department needed was people like Devlin wreaking havoc.
He said most people could not understand the protocol that meant police brought people to A&E to be triage to see if they needed mental health care.
The judge said this was 'profoundly stupid' as bringing people to be triaged for mental health assessment to Altnagelvin did not make sense.He said instead of bringing people to Altnagelvin to see if they had to go to Grangewood why not bring them straight to Grangewood where the mental health professionals were based. He imposed all the suspended sentences concurrently and imposed a six month sentence on the latest charges.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Méabh Rooney (centre) pictured with Chris McCreery, director of the Science Festival and Sarah Jones from Creative & Cultural Skills NI
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.