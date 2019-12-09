Public urged to attend 'Sing for Peace' event at Guildhall Square on Wednesday

Contact
Dr Nicola Heron, one of the organisers of 'Sing for Peace' this Wednesday.
A local choir is organising a candlelight event in the city centre this week to encourage the community to come together and Sing for Peace.
Ardmore Folk Group are planning One City One Voice in the hopes that singing together can build strong and lasting peace in Derry.
The first Sing for Peace event was held in May after the murder of journalist Lyra McKee when more than 1,000 people sang in unison to show that the city is not defined by the violent acts of a small number of individuals.
Dr Nicola Herron, one of the event's organisers said: "No one really knew what to do after the murder so we organised a sing along and it was really beautiful and healing for a lot of people. It brought people back together again and let us get that message across that the people of Derry want peace."
Nicola is urging everyone to take part in this week's event, regardless of singing ability, in the hopes that the singing will be heard far and wide and that it will 'continue the peace movement' during this festive period. The medic says that they have chosen songs that everyone will know to get as many people joining in as possible.
"Every little voice makes our one big voice stronger," is the message for the event so Nicola is encouraging schools, choirs, youth groups and individuals to come along on the night. The songs can be found at 'Christmas Sing for Peace' on Facebook and singers are asked to bring their own words if they are needed.
"Violence is a part of our past, not our present - and it certainly wont be a part of our future, and events like these really get that message across," Dr Herron said.
The sing-along takes place on Wednesday December 11, starting in the Guildhall at 7pm before walking to the Peace Garden on Foyle Street, singing a song on the Peace Bridge and finishing up at the Peace Tree in Ebrington at 8pm - weather permitting. Anybody taking part is encouraged to wrap up warm and bring LED lights and lanterns with them to light the way.
