Planning approval granted for significant new Derry developments

A number of significant residential developments were given planning approval at this month’s Planning Committee of Derry City and Strabane District Council that was held at the Derry Road Council Offices in Strabane last week.

Among the projects that received the green light was the replacement of an existing hall to allow for a new building that would provide a social housing development of 17 apartments at the former Victoria Hall on Derry’s Spencer Road.

While in Eglinton, approval was given for the demolition of existing buildings on a site at Main Street in the village to be replaced with a three-storey apartment complex, comprising of nine, two-bedroomed apartments and associated works, a new boundary wall and private gate provision.

Planning approval was also granted for 17 new dwellings at lands at Hely Burn Crescent in Douglas Bridge while approval was also granted for seven new dwelling at Lower Galliagh Road in Derry.

Welcoming the planning approvals, the Head of Planning with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Maura Fox said the proposed additional new homes would be a significant development across the Council area. She said the developments would enhance the availability of good quality new housing for buyers hoping to locate in the Galliagh area or Spencer Road area of Derry, in Eglinton village or the Douglas Bridge area.

She said Council remains committed alleviating the growing pressure on housing provision here in Derry and Strabane, and improving the quality of new developments as they progress through our planning system, a priority of the draft Local Development Plan that was launched earlier this week.

Planning approval has been granted for the fit out of existing commercial, ground floor units to facilitate the relocation of the Visit Derry offices at Waterloo Place.

The decision was made this week by members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee earlier this week, who, as part of the application, approved proposals to erect an entrance canopy, visitor information centre, toilets and staff facilities, at 1-3 Waterloo Place, Derry.

The proposals also include two projecting signs, two wall-mounted signs and an LED media screen on the ground floor.

Welcoming the decision, the Head of Planning Maura Fox with Derry City and Strabane District Council said it would allow for the expansion of tourist facilities in the city centre and provide an enhanced visitor experience.

Members of the committee also heard how the new location was deemed more accessible and convenient for visitors and would help deliver on the commitment by Council to bring life and investment into the city centre.