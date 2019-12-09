School nativity play – Is there danger lurking in the manger?

It’s the time of year that every parent relishes - watching their ‘little darlings’ perform in the school nativity play.

The smartphone age meant that the show is often dominated by proud parents snapping eagerly away trying to capture the perfect picture.

However, more recently school privacy policies have come into play, with some schools ruling that it is unacceptable to take pictures or videos of the show.

But what does the law say when it comes to videos and photographs of school events?

Are schools able to impose and enforce a blanket ban?

If you ignore the school’s photography policy, what legal action can they take against you? And if another parent shares a group shot featuring your child without permission, can you force them to take it down?



Anthony Di Palma, solicitor at DAS Law, looks at the photographic minefield that is the school nativity play…



My child’s school has a photography policy which states that there is a blanket ban on taking photos at the nativity play. Is this legal?

Any owner of private property may restrict the use of photography or video equipment on the premises. If ignored, you may be asked to leave and may be deemed to be trespassing if you refuse.



I signed my child’s schools consent form stating I won’t take any photos. What legal ramifications will I face should I choose to ignore the policy?

The consent form is unlikely to be legally enforceable as a contract if there is no financial loss to the school, and there are no laws generally against taking photographs of your own or other people’s children as long as the photographs are not deemed ‘indecent’, or are likely to have the effect of harming or harassing the children.



Are there any laws against sharing group shots of my child’s nativity play photos online?

As best practice, it is advisable that parents should avoid sharing photographs of children without obtaining prior consent of that child’s parent or guardian. However, as long as the photographs are not deemed ‘indecent’, or are likely to have the effect of harming or harassing them, then there is nothing legally stopping you from doing so.



What legal action can I take against people that share group photos of the school nativity play on social media that include my child without my permission?

You can ask the person to remove the photograph, however if they refuse there is no realistic legal action you can take. Privacy laws under the Human Rights Act cannot be enforced against other private individuals and unless you own the copyright in the photograph, or the image is offensive or indecent, then the social media site has no obligation to remove that photo if it is reported to them.



If I blur out other children’s faces can I share school play photos online?

You don’t have to blur out children’s faces in order to share them online, as the Data Protection Act doesn’t apply to photographs taken for private use and which do not identify the child (i.e. name them). However, if you would be concerned about images of your own child appearing without your permission, blurring out other children’s faces may be a sensible step to take.





Disclaimer: This information is for general guidance regarding rights and responsibilities and is not formal legal advice as no lawyer-client relationship has been created.