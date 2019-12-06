Derry's BT staff undertake huge food drive for Christmas

Contact
BT staff pictured with donations for foyle food bank. L-r Colleen McShane, Ciara Doherty, Gareth Logue, Nicola Gillespie, Heather Orr, Eugene McGillan, Maire McElhinney, Toni McCloskey
Staff at a Derry office have undertaken a food drive for the festive season.
The BT workers collected dried food stuff to donate to Foyle Foodbank.
The foodbank distribute the food to people in the city who are experiencing financial difficulty
