Derry's BT staff undertake huge food drive for Christmas

The food was donated to Foyle Foodbank who help the needy 

BT

BT staff pictured with donations for foyle food bank. L-r Colleen McShane, Ciara Doherty, Gareth Logue, Nicola Gillespie, Heather Orr, Eugene McGillan, Maire McElhinney, Toni McCloskey

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Staff at a Derry office have undertaken a food drive for the festive season.

The BT workers collected dried food stuff to donate to Foyle Foodbank.

The foodbank distribute the food to people in the city who are experiencing financial difficulty

