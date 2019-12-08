April is Outstanding Make-Up Artist of the Year

A Derry mum of four has been crowned as the Irish Beauty Industry's Awards Outstanding Make-Up Artist of the Year 2019.

April Canning has been working in the make-up industry professionally for just three years, but she has a lifelong love of powder and paint.

"I've always loved anything creative," she explained.

"I started out years ago making cakes and then I got into make-up and it took off before I knew it."

April started doing make-up for family and friends, but decided to get trained before turning it into her career.

"I trained with Paddy McGurgan, Louise McDonald (LMD) and Inglot and it gave me more confidence."

Three years ago she launched her business, GGlimmer and Gloss by April,” and last year she gave up her job in a care home to concentrate on her business full-time.

"I loved my job as an activities co-ordinator and it actually wasn't that different to what I do now.

"I love chatting to people and making them feel good about themselves. My clients mean everything to me because without them I wouldn't have a business.

"I'd like to personally thank each and every one of them for nominating me and all the support and kind words they have shown me since I won.

"I'm just completely over the moon and I will have a smile on my face for a long time to come."

April travelled to Dublin on Sunday for the glittering ceremony of the third Irish Beauty Industry Awards which recognises the champions of the industry.

More than 400 of beauty professionals from across the country gathered at The Crowne Plaza Hotel to celebrate their success.

Despite fierce competition “Glimmer N Gloss by April” was crowned winner in the Outstanding Makeup Artist of the Year category and took the trophy home.

Irfan Younis, chief executive of Creative Oceanic who run the awards, said: “The beauty sector plays a vital role in the country’s economy and enhances the local community by employing hundreds of staff.

“The Awards showcased those who promote excellence, set the trends and turn any dream look into reality.

These specialists inspire others when it comes to the big and competitive world of beauty.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their achievements and we hope that they will keep up their amazing work.”

April added: "It was one of the proudest moments of my life and without all my lovely clients it would have never been possible.

"I was so honoured and I had an amazing night celebrating with my husband and two of my close friends.”

April concluded: "My plans for next year are to keep training because the beauty industry is always changing and it's important to keep up."