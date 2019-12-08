Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

April is Outstanding Make-Up Artist of the Year

A Derry mum of four has been crowned  as the  Irish Beauty Industry's Awards Outstanding Make-Up Artist of the Year 2019.

April is Outstanding Make-Up Artist of the Year

April Canning has been crowned  as the Irish Beauty Industry's Awards Outstanding Make-up Artist of the year 2019.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Derry mum of four has been crowned  as the  Irish Beauty Industry's Awards Outstanding Make-Up Artist of the Year 2019.
April Canning has been working in the make-up industry  professionally for just three years, but she has a lifelong love of powder and paint.
"I've always loved anything creative," she explained.
"I started out years ago making cakes and then I got into make-up and it took off before I knew it."
April started doing make-up for family and friends, but decided to get trained before turning it into her career.
"I trained with Paddy McGurgan, Louise McDonald (LMD) and Inglot and it gave me more confidence."
Three years ago she launched her business, GGlimmer and Gloss by April,” and last year she gave up her job in a care home to concentrate on her business full-time.
"I loved my job as an activities co-ordinator and it actually wasn't that different to what I do now.
"I love chatting to people and making them feel good about themselves. My clients mean everything to me because without them I wouldn't have a business.
"I'd like to personally thank each and every one of them for nominating me and all the support and kind words they have shown me since I won.
"I'm just  completely over the moon and I will have a smile on my face for a long time to come."
April travelled to Dublin on Sunday for the glittering ceremony of the third  Irish Beauty Industry Awards which recognises the champions of the industry.
More than 400 of beauty professionals from across the country gathered at The Crowne Plaza Hotel  to celebrate their success. 
Despite fierce competition “Glimmer N Gloss by April” was crowned winner in the Outstanding Makeup Artist of the Year category and took the trophy home. 
Irfan Younis, chief executive of Creative Oceanic who run the awards, said: “The beauty sector plays a vital role in the country’s economy and enhances the local community by employing hundreds of staff. 
“The Awards showcased those who promote excellence, set the trends and turn any dream look into reality. 
These specialists inspire others when it comes to the big and competitive world of beauty. 
“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their achievements and we hope that they will keep up their amazing work.” 
April added: "It was one of the proudest moments of my life and without all my lovely clients it would have never been possible. 
"I was so honoured and  I had an amazing night celebrating with my husband and two  of my close friends.”
April concluded: "My plans for next year are to keep training because the beauty industry is always changing and it's important to keep up."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie