Families invited to a whimsical winter wonderland in Santa’s Christmas Workshop

Santa’s Elfs preparing for Santa’s Magical Makeshift Workshop at The Guildhall and The Alley Theatre.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, is inviting families across the City and District to transport themselves into a one of a kind winter wonderland.
‘Santa’s Magical Makeshift Workshop’ is a Mayor’s initiative and takes place in the Guildhall’s Main Hall, from 12pm to 5pm on Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th December.
The initiative continues when the Workshop comes to the Alley Theatre in Strabane on Saturday 14th December from 12pm to 5pm. The Workshop invites children to step into a majestic setting including story-telling, Elves and the Shoemaker Puppet show, Christmas crafts and an appearance from the man himself, Father Christmas
“The opportunity to meet with members of the public and celebrate the build up to Christmas is one of the great pleasures of these initiatives over the festival period,” said Mayor Boyle.
“The Workshop is the ideal way for any youngsters to get involved in Christmas activities before Santa Claus’ arrival in homes across the City and District this Christmas Eve.”
Santa’s Magical makeshift Workshop is part of a packed programme of events this Christmas including the return of the popular Winterland Markets
The Markets in Guildhall Square from Thursday 12th – Sunday 15th December will include a family friendly bar serving draught craft beer, a wide selection of specialty Christmas foods and handcrafted products, and a variety of homemade foods. Fool’s Paradise is bringing The Snow Lion, an exciting animatronic show, to the Guildhall Square on Saturday 14th and 15th December, from 1pm to 5pm, with an accessible performance on Sunday 15th, at 5pm.
This majestic event allows families to see the largest lion to walk the earth, accompanied by the White Queen and her servant, in this public performance.
