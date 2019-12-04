NWRC’s barbering students launch first charity calendar

A group of Derry students have teamed up to create a special calendar to raise funds for two local charities.

The young people from Barbering, Hairdressing and Beauty courses at the North West Regional College (NWRC) will donate a percentage of the profits to Foyle Search and Rescue and Foyle Hospice.

The 2020 Barbering Calendar features students from NWRC in a variety of urban locations across

Derry, including the college’s Strand Road Campus.

All of the calendar’s stars are students of the college, and the styles of each model have been

created by the Level 3 Barbering students, with Makeup from the Level 2 Beauty Therapy classes.

As part of the college’s focus on Project Based Learning, the students also designed the logo used on

the calendar, which has also been transferred the Barbering T-shirts worn as uniforms by students in

the college.

Susan Cassidy, Curriculum Manager for Hair and Beauty at NWRC said: “I’d like to thank Grainne

McCollum, Course Coordinator for the Level 2 & 3 Full time & Part time Barbering, who has put so

much work into creating this calendar.

“Grainne has spearheaded the campaign from start to finish and created a fantastic product

showcasing the hard work that is continually taking place in the Barbering, Hair and Beauty salons

across North West Regional College.

“It will also help raise funds for the college’s nominated charities Foyle Search and Rescue and Foyle

Hospice.

“This is our department’s first ever calendar and we are delighted to have this product now to shine

the spotlight on the work of our hairdressers and barbers as we link with employers, a vital part of

our work at the college as we continue to develop the employability skills of students.”

The calendar, which priced at £5 is available from the Hairdressing Salons at Strand Road Campus

(Foyle Building, Level 6), and various Barber shops across the North West.

A percentage of the profits from the calendar will be donated to the two charities.

