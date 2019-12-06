Varied programme lined up for Derry Human Rights Festival

Derry’s third Human Rights Festival will be launched tomorrow in the lead up to Human Rights Day which is acknowledged every year on 10 December.

The launch event will kick off at 7.00pm in the Nerve Centre with a documentary by Trocaire.

“Defend the Defenders” will focus on big business in Guatemala and how they are responsible for serious human rights violations.

There will be a panel discussion afterwards with representatives from Trocaire, Front Line Defenders and Mohamed Ed Daudy, an environmental rights defender from the Imider Movement in Morocco.

Also on Friday from 7.00pm-9.00pm there will be an art installation on display in the foyer of the Nerve Centre, the installation produced by Sonia Haccius highlights the human rights abuses inflicted on communities by big businesses in Guatemala.

On Saturday morning,Foyle Fair Trade and Children in Crossfire will host a coffee morning in the Central Library on Foyle Street from 11.00am-1.00pm at which there will be an opportunity to support Amnesty International’s “Write for Rights” campaign.

Also in the library from 1.00pm-2.00pm, there will be an hour of children storytelling hosted by Children in Crossfire.

Crafternoon will take place on Sunday starting at 12.30pm in St Columb’s Park House, where families will have an opportunity to have fun making puppets together, it promises to be a creative and enjoyable afternoon for all the family, the crafternoon runs until 4.30pm so drop in on us anytime.

The “We Are One World” exhibition will be on display until Monday next in Eden Place Arts Centre.(Pilots Row). This exhibition features the winning and highly commended entries in the inaugural 2019 CADA One World Festival Photography Competition.

Anyone can drop in to view the exhibition between 9.30am-5.30pm Monday- Friday.

The festival will close with the screening of “The Silver Branch” in the Nerve Centre on next at 7.00pm.

“The Silver Branch” is a philosophical vision/poem on the life of farmer/poet Patrick McCormack.

Patrick and his rural community were drawn into a divisive battle with the Irish government in 1991 when the government announced the construction of an interpretive centre in the Burren.

The Burren Action Group took a case against the Government to halt proceedings in order to maintain the natural integrity of the landscape and to protect the environment. They viewed the Burren and the area of Mullaghmore as a “sacred site,” a holy ground that needed to be defended – especially in a country whose sites of profound historical importance are rapidly disappearing. All events have been organised by Eden Place Arts Centre, Amnesty Inter- national (Foyle Branch), Children in Crossfire and Trocaire. Events are free of charge and all are welcome.