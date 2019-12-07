Honour someone special this Christmas

Contact
Each year at Christmas time, the Foyle Hospice Lights Appeal provides the local community with the opportunity to come together to honour and reflect on the wonderful moments we have spent with our loved ones and, at the same time, make a donation to support the work of Foyle Hospice.
Ciaran McGinley, head of fundraising at the Hospice, said: “Christmas is a very special time of year. As many of us reflect on the year gone by, some of us will, no doubt, reminisce on another year where the impact of losing someone they love has been difficult.
“Our Lights of Love Appeal gives us an opportunity to honour family and friends who are still with us and also reflect on the happy memories and individuality of someone who is no longer with us.
“The bright illuminating lights on our Christmas tree symbolise the impact that those people have had or continue to have on our lives.
“Honouring a friend or loved one in our Lights of Love campaign will go a long way towards offering our continued support and care for patients and their families here at Foyle Hospice.”
To purchase a light on the Foyle Hospice Christmas tree, please call into our fundraising office, 61 Culmore Road, or give us a call on 02871359888.
Switching on of the Christmas Lights will take place at 7.30pm on Monday, 16th December, in the grounds of the Hospice. Everyone welcome.
