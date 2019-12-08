'Love Island' star teams up with Derry man's lingerie brand

A Derry man is making a name for himself in the lingerie business, with his brand becoming a hit amongst TV reality stars.

David Conaghan is well known in the city for his former boutique “Chocolate,” but he has now launched a new venture, “Nikki Intimates.”

It has quickly become a celebrity favourite with Love Island girls, influencers and TV personalities all wearing the distinctive styes.

Based in Derry, the online only business is aimed at women aged 18 to 40 and offers fashion lead pieces at affordable prices.

This Christmas “Nikki Intimates” has teamed up 23-year-old Love Island contestant, reality TV star and fashion influencer, Hayley Hughes, to launch her own collection.

"Hayley looks stunning in her new Christmas collection and we are so proud of the stunning range that we have worked on together, consisting of a gorgeous array of bras, suspender sets, bodysuits, robes and pyjamas sets," said Mr Conaghan.

Throughout the years he has worked in almost every part of the fashion industry, but saw a gap in the market for affordable lingerie.

"You have brands like Victoria Secret and Agent Provocateur selling sets at over £100 and then you have brands like Boux Avenue selling for £60 to £70 but our range is very affordable with the average set costing £20 to £35."

"I worked in luxury children's wear and for the established Irish men's wear brand Magee and then I moved into selling women's wear online but you are competing with the likes of Boohoo and Misguided.

"It was actually my partner, Nicola, who came up with the original idea and I carried out market research and decided to develop my own lingerie brand with an online only approach with social media being at its core.

"She saw a gap in the market for this and think I have tapped into it.

"The brand is going from strength to strength and being featured in the likes of the Daily Star and OK magazine."

