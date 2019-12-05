Police appeal for witnesses after man critically injured



A man sustained potentially life-changing injuries following an assault in Derry in the early hours of Monday morning last. Police are seeking witnesses to the incident in which a 28-year-old man was assaulted in a house at Cornshell Fields in the Ballyarent area at around 2.00am. The PSNI said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries where his condition was described as critical. Three other men and two women, who were also in the house at the time, were not injured. Four men, who are believed to have been involved in the incident, are reported to have made off in a grey coloured Volkswagen Golf." Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have seen a grey coloured VW Golf in the area at the time to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting refer- ence 107 02/12/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crime- stoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.