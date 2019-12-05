Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Bail refused to man accused of attempted child abduction

Police have objected to bail for a man charged with six counts of attempted child abduction on the grounds the proposed address brought him into contact with children.

derrycourthouse2

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Police have objected to bail for a man charged with six counts of attempted child abduction on the grounds the proposed address brought him into contact with children. Krzysztof Kubala (46),  of Lisfannon Park in the Bogside area of Derry, is charged with six counts of attempted child abduction on 31 August and 4 October this year. The city's Magistrate's Court was this week told there was a proposed bail address in Ballymena in Co Antrim. A PSNI officer told the court police were objecting to that address as it was a B&B and there could be children staying there as well. He added the address was quite close to the local railway station which was used by “hundreds of children.” Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said he would have to refine his application and consider a different address. District Judge, Barney McElholm, said it was clear the proposed address was not suitable and he adjourned the application until Monday next, 9 December, to see if a suitable address could be found.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie