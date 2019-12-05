Bail refused to man accused of attempted child abduction

Contact
Police have objected to bail for a man charged with six counts of attempted child abduction on the grounds the proposed address brought him into contact with children. Krzysztof Kubala (46), of Lisfannon Park in the Bogside area of Derry, is charged with six counts of attempted child abduction on 31 August and 4 October this year. The city's Magistrate's Court was this week told there was a proposed bail address in Ballymena in Co Antrim. A PSNI officer told the court police were objecting to that address as it was a B&B and there could be children staying there as well. He added the address was quite close to the local railway station which was used by “hundreds of children.” Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said he would have to refine his application and consider a different address. District Judge, Barney McElholm, said it was clear the proposed address was not suitable and he adjourned the application until Monday next, 9 December, to see if a suitable address could be found.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Launching the Western Trust’s Emergency Department Winter Pressures Campaign at Altnagelvin Hospital from left to right: Dr Anne Kilgallen, Western Trust Chief Executive; Geraldine McKay, Western Trus
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.