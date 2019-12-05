Bail refused to man accused of attempted child abduction

Police have objected to bail for a man charged with six counts of attempted child abduction on the grounds the proposed address brought him into contact with children. Krzysztof Kubala (46), of Lisfannon Park in the Bogside area of Derry, is charged with six counts of attempted child abduction on 31 August and 4 October this year. The city's Magistrate's Court was this week told there was a proposed bail address in Ballymena in Co Antrim. A PSNI officer told the court police were objecting to that address as it was a B&B and there could be children staying there as well. He added the address was quite close to the local railway station which was used by “hundreds of children.” Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said he would have to refine his application and consider a different address. District Judge, Barney McElholm, said it was clear the proposed address was not suitable and he adjourned the application until Monday next, 9 December, to see if a suitable address could be found.