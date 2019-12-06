Action MS thanks St. Mary's Magherafelt for £3,500 donation

Contact
Year 10 pupils and staff from St Marys Grammar presenting money raised to Ann Walker of Action MS.
Action MS Chief Executive, Ann Walker, recently visited St Mary’s Grammar School in Magherafelt for a special Awards Presentation to thank Year 10 students for their tremendous efforts on behalf of people with Multiple Sclerosis.
Pupils took part in a walk for MS during the summer term and raised a total of £3,510 in aid of Action MS, Northern Ireland's Multiple Sclerosis Charity.
In thanking the pupils Ann said: “Thanks to the generosity and support of schools like St. Mary’s Grammar School the Walks for MS are at the core of Action MS support services. Action MS supports people living with Multiple sclerosis, their families and carers in Northern Ireland. St. Mary’s Grammar School enjoyed their morning’s walk and we are very grateful for their generous support.”
Ann added: “The Walks for MS first started 30 years ago and have directly helped Action MS develop its support from a listening ear service to include support for children and families living with Multiple sclerosis, support for young people, free legal advice and Digital Inclusion.”
