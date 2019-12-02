Soldier F case due back in Derry court

The ex-Parachute Regiment soldier charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder on Bloody Sunday is scheduled for a court appearance in Derry this Thursday.

Known only as Soldier F, the British ex-serviceman is accused of the murder of William McKinney and James Wray on January 30, 1972 in the Bogside.

He is also accused of the attempted murder of Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon, Patrick O’Donnell and Joseph Friel. An as yet unidentified alleged victim is the fifth on the list.

The ex-Para did not appear in person in Derry in Septmber when District Judge Barney McElholm adjourned proceedings until this Thursday. The adjournment was to allow Ministry of Defence legal representatives to consider their response to evidence in the case.

In a separate development, the Public Prosecution Service said it was currently reviewing their decision not to prosecute several other soldiers in relation to their actions on Bloody Sunday.

Whilst strong speculation has circulated that a decision will be delivered on at least nine other soldiers in the coming weeks, the Public Prosecution Service said they could not, as yet, put a timescale on their deliberations. In March this year, anger was expressed by many of the Bloody Sunday victims families and those wounded that only one soldier had been pinpointed for charges in relation to the deaths almost 48 years ago.

Thirteen people were shot dead on Sunday, January 30, 1972 with a 14th man later succumbing to his injuries. Fourteen people were injured.