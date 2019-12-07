My Foyle Hospice story

I was introduced to the Day Care at the Foyle Hospice in 2016 after being diagnosed with lung cancer a few months previous.

The Day Care Hospice has been a lifeline to us, I get to go there every Wednesday and it gives Eric my husband, who is my carer, a break and myself an escape from my daily routine. It plays a huge part in my wellbeing and you get to meet new friends.

The Day Care at the Hospice provides therapies such as reflexology, beauty treatments, quizzes and crafts all which are provided by volunteers who give up their own time freely.

The dinner ladies provide you with a welcome cup of tea or coffee and freshly baked scones on arrival, come lunch time a beautiful dinner is served up with a smile.

That extra mile

Then, there are the angels, that is what I call them, the nurses and the carers are amazing. They go that extra mile to ensure your every need is looked at no matter what it may be. Without the amazing care the hospice gives to us life would be very different.

Everything they do is done with so much care, love and compassion.

I would highly recommend the Day Care Hospice to anyone who is in need, you can be assured of a very warm welcome.