Matt Talbot Freedom from Drugs Mass being held in St Eugene's Cathedral tonight

Fr Paul Farren

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Derry's St Eugene’s Cathedral will host its monthly Matt Talbot Freedom from Drugs Mass tonight (Monday 2 December) at 7.30pm to pray for those living with a drug or alcohol addiction and their families and friends.
The service takes its name from the Venerable Matt Talbot who was born in Dublin in 1856 and died in 1925 who, after a battle with alcohol addiction, turned to God for freedom from his addiction and is now revered by many as an intercessor for addiction.
Matt Talbot prayer cards will be available at tonight's Mass and the Cathedral is also honoured to be hosting a relic of Matt Talbot which the congregation will be able to venerate at the end of Mass.
With the problems of addiction more evident than ever in the community all are welcome to come, to pray and to show support for those affected by drugs and alcohol addiction.
Fr Paul Farren, of St Eugene's Cathedral, said: “In the lead up to Christmas we invite you to gather as a community of support and a community of faith to pray for hope and life for those struggling with addiction."

