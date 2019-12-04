'Prayer  Motion' - Moving body, mind and spirit in Bunscoil Cholmcille

A Derry Irish medium school has become the first in Ireland to use a programme aimed at helping them to focus, calm down, reduce stress and anxiety.

Pupils and staff of Bunscoil Cholmcille, the longest established Gaelscoil in Derry city, have been using the “Prayer Motion” programme since Februay this year.Teacher, Majella Mhic Cionnaith said the programme was a “truly special gift” to the school.

She added: “In fact, we are the first in Ireland to use this programme and are greatly indebted to its founder, Dr. Anne Borik, a medical doctor from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania USA. “

Dr. Borik originally developed the prayer motion concept to reduce stress and improve the focus of medical patients but quickly realised her programme could also help children to focus, calm down, reduce stress and anxiety whilst being totally grounded in their Christian faith.

Ms Mhic Cionnaith added: “Our children have really connected with this programme; it has provided a deep sense of peace and calmness leaving our children and staff feeling renewed and energised.

“We found the word of the day a very powerful tool in setting the tone for each day. As teachers we believe this programme helps us to empower our children in a very positive and uplifting way.

“It is a moving Christian meditation that incorporates music and prayer gestures that serve to align the body, mind and soul.“It is not about emptying our minds but filling our minds with words, prayers, scriptures and positive affirmations that come alive through movement and this can then enrich how we live our daily lives.

This compliments our school mission statement and what all schools are trying to cultivate in their pupils - to be kind, to be generous, to love others, to feel loved, to be grateful and to be free from all fear, worries and anxieties

“We feel this programme is invaluable and we encourage you to try out this wonderful programme in your school, work place or anywhere else!

“It is a very comprehensive programme with lots of different categories for all ages spanning from the foundation stage to secondary level schooling. It is constantly being extended and is already being used in many different countries.

Dr. Anne Borik has also uploaded a special video for parents and is working on a module for older adults to help enhance brain-body health.”

Dr. Borik currently works full-time as medical director of a large Skilled Nursing/ Rehabilitation Hospital where she sees patients daily. She has introduced “Prayer Motion” to several hospitals and senior adult communities where it is helping not only with spiritual wellbeing, but with brain health and memory as well.

Schools can register at Prayermotion.com free of charge and a mobile app is currently in development. You can also contact Dr. Anne Borik at aborik@prayermotion.com. Search for Prayermotion/ Guíghluaiseacht at bunscoilcholmcille.com to see children using this programme during our anti-bullying week and throughout the liturgical year.

Dr. Anne Borik hopes to visit Northern Ireland to facilitate workshops.

If you would like more information contact Majella Mhic Cionnaith, c/o Bunscoil Cholmcille, 028 7135 9648 or via email at mmhiccionnaith967@c2kni.net.