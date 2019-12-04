Returned for trial on child sex offences

Contact
A 62-year-old man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of sex offences. The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his alleged victims, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court today. He is charged with sexual assault on a child on August 12 last year.
He was also charged with sexual assault on a child on dates between August 11 2017 and August 12 2018.
The man was further charged with four counts of indecent assault on a female on dates between May 19 2000 and May 20 2004.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions. He said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage. He was returned for tria on January 9 and remanded in custody.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Hospice community fundraiser officer, Ailbhe Temple, with two young fundraisers. Ailbhe Temple, centre, Community Fundraising Officer
Staff from Kelly's Supermarket pictured with community volunteers and representatives from Cancer Fund for Children
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.