Returned for trial on child sex offences

A 62-year-old man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of sex offences. The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his alleged victims, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court today. He is charged with sexual assault on a child on August 12 last year.

He was also charged with sexual assault on a child on dates between August 11 2017 and August 12 2018.

The man was further charged with four counts of indecent assault on a female on dates between May 19 2000 and May 20 2004.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions. He said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage. He was returned for tria on January 9 and remanded in custody.