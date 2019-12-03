Post Christmas needles and pines

Contact
This year, take the hassle out of getting rid of your Christmas tree whilst at the same time offering support to your local hospice.
Foyle Hospice Christmas tree-recycling scheme provides a simple, environmentally friendly and the most charitable way to dispose of your Christmas tree is to get involved in our Christmas tree recycling scheme.
We all “joyfully"" choose our Christmas tree and transport it home ready to dress for the festive period.
However, after “12th night” when its needles are dropping the thought of taking it to the household recycling centre or chopping it up to fit into your bin is less appealing.
So, Foyle Hospice and our wonderful team of volunteers will collect your tree on Monday 6th to Wednesday 8th January 2020 for a small donation.
We are delighted this year to have received sponsorship for this initiative from Seagate Ltd, who are also providing volunteers to help with the mammoth task of the collection of the trees.
Once collected. We work with our own volunteers and our corporate partners at Elagh Tree Surgery, who give up their time to chip and shred trees and these chips, are recycled for use within the Hospice grounds.
You can book your collection today by visiting www.foyle hospice.com.
If you have any questions please e-mail: fundraising @foylehospice.com or telephone 028 71359888.
