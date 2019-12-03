Woman jailed for broken glass attack

Police have welcomed the jail sentenced handed down to a woman who attacked her then partner with a broken glass bottle.

A 27-year-old Lizzie McMenamin was sentenced to 10 months in prison Derry Crown Court for attempting to wound with intent to do grievous bodily harm.The assault took place in Ausut last year.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Mark Chambers, from PSNI Public Protection Branch, said: “Domestic abuse can affect anyone. It’s a terrifying and often unseen crime, which leaves the victim feeling isolated and alone. I am appealing to anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse to come forward and speak to us. “It takes strength to speak up, but you will be treated with respect and sensitivity every step of the way. Please contact police on the non-emergency 101 number, or in an emergency call 999.”