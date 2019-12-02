Derry Day of Reflection to remember all those lost through conflict

Contact
Michaela Boyle, hosting Day of Reflection in Guildhall Square this Thursday
A special Day of Reflection in memory of all those who have lost their lives through conflict will be held in Derry this Thursday.
People are invited to gather in Guildhall Square at 1.00pm to pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives due to war or conflict.
Organised by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle, it will be a cross-community and non-denominational event which is open to everyone, regardless of race, religion or culture.
The event offers a neutral platform for remembrance and Mayor Boyle is encouraging local people to take the opportunity to come together to share their experiences of loss. “I think it’s immensely important that we take the time to remember those we have lost during times of trouble and conflict. Sadly most families will have lost a loved one, or will be close to people who have lost relatives in tragic circumstances.
“It’s important for us to come together as a community, to pay our respects and share our memories of those who are gone. It’s a chance to reflect on the peace that we are still building and to pledge our commitment to nurturing that peace for future generations.”
The Mayor’s Day of Reflection was first established in 2016, when a special plaque was unveiled in memory of all victims of conflict. The event will feature music and some words of reflection by the Mayor and other community figures.
